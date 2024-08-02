ADVERTISEMENT
Shatta Wale plans to Visit Vybz Kartel and become his 'servant' after release

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale was in a celebratory mood following the release of Vybz Kartel from prison.

Shatta Wale expressed his excitement following Vybz Kartel's release from prison in a trending social media video.

The dancehall artiste announced his plan to visit the artiste at his residence in Jamaica and celebrate his newfound freedom with him.

Shatta Wale also declared his intention to become a servant to Vybz Kartel, whom he considers a mentor in the dancehall music genre. He said: "I will travel. I will go to Jamaica this time. You will see me on TikTok sweeping in front of Vybz Kartel's gate. I will become his servant at his house."

He also criticised some Ghanaian musicians for celebrating Vybz Kartel's release despite not speaking about him on any platform before his new freedom.

Shatta Wale explained that he was the only Ghanaian musician who truly supported the artiste throughout the years and had learned many things from him.

After 13 years behind bars, renowned dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel, whose real name is Adidja Palmer, has been released from the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre in Kingston.

The Court of Appeal ruled against retrying him and his co-accused for the 2011 murder of Clive "Lizard" Williams.

Kartel, along with Shawn 'Shawn Storm' Campbell, Kahira Jones, and Andre St John, was convicted in 2014 for the murder, a case that drew widespread attention due to Kartel's fame and the controversial nature of the evidence presented during the trial.

Despite an appeal in 2020 that upheld their convictions, the legal battle took a significant turn when the case was taken to the United Kingdom-based Privy Council.

Below is the video of Shatta Wale announcing his plan to visit Vybz Kartel:

