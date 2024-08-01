Top 10 Vybz Kartel songs that kept him relevant despite his jail time

Following his recent release from the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre, where he served time for the murder of Clive "Lizard" Williams, fans celebrated his freedom with chants of "Free World Boss."

Pulse Nigeria

As we reflect on his illustrious career, here are ten of Vybz Kartel's most iconic songs that define his enduring influence on the genre.

1. Fever

A global hit, "Fever" is a testament to Kartel's smooth delivery and infectious hooks. The track became a summer anthem, highlighting his ability to craft captivating melodies.

2. Summertime

Celebrating the carefree essence of summer, "Summertime" is a dancehall staple. It's lively rhythm and playful lyrics make it a favourite at parties and gatherings.

3. Dancehall

Paying homage to the genre that catapulted him to fame, "Dancehall" encapsulates the vibrant culture and energy of the dancehall scene.

4. Clarks (ft. Popcaan & Gaza Slim)

A cultural phenomenon, "Clarks" is a tribute to the iconic shoe brand. The song's catchy beat and clever lyrics influenced fashion trends and solidified Kartel's place in pop culture.

5. Romping Shop (ft. Spice)

Known for its controversial and explicit content, "Romping Shop" pushed boundaries and showcased Kartel's dynamic collaboration with Spice.

6. Coloring This Life

An introspective track, "Coloring This Life" explores themes of life, love, and the complexities of existence, offering a more contemplative side of Kartel.

7. Wine to the Top (ft. WizKid)

This cross-genre collaboration with Nigerian superstar WizKid merges dancehall with Afrobeat, demonstrating Kartel's versatility and global appeal.

8. Bicycle

A playful and flirtatious track, "Bicycle" features Kartel's signature wordplay and catchy chorus, making it a beloved hit among fans.

9. Thank You Jah

Reflecting on gratitude and faith, "Thank You Jah" offers a spiritual perspective in Kartel's music, resonating deeply with listeners.

10. Real Badman

A gritty portrayal of the dancehall lifestyle, "Real Badman" showcases Kartel's tough persona and lyrical skill, highlighting the genre's raw energy.

Vybz Kartel's contributions to dancehall music are unparalleled. His ability to craft timeless hits has kept him relevant even during his time in prison. With his recent release, fans eagerly anticipate the next chapter in his career.