'I've not smoked weed for 5 months' - Shatta Wale advises new artiste (VIDEO)

"Make your focus go the music more. Leave some things," Shatta Wale urged. He emphasized the importance of dedicating oneself to music rather than indulging in substance abuse.

“I smoke alright but about five months now I have not smoked weed. I know people will not believe me. It’s just cigarette that I smoke now,” he revealed, acknowledging that his claim might be met with skepticism.

Shatta Wale concluded his advice by stressing the necessity of prioritizing one's well-being and avoiding harmful substances. “Sometimes you need to quit certain things and focus on yourself. But the tramol and those things, don’t take it because I have boys who took those things are condemned now,” he warned.

Shatta Wale's message highlights the responsibilities artists have towards themselves and their fans. By prioritizing health and making wise choices, artists can maintain their creativity and continue to inspire their audiences without compromising their future.

In an unexpected turn, Shatta Wale, known for his vocal presence on social media, has been notably quiet for some weeks. The award-winning Ghanaian dancehall star, usually outspoken about issues that concern him, has left fans wondering about his silence.

Recent reports reveal that Shatta Wale has been diligently working on his highly anticipated album. New details indicate that the album, titled S.A.F.A (Shatta And Fans Album), is now complete.