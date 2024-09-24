ADVERTISEMENT
Emancipate yourself from mental slavery! - Handcuffed Ama Governor shouts in court

Dorcas Agambila

Lawyer and social media influencer, Ama Governor, along with other protesters arrested during the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration over the weekend, appeared at the Accra court today.

The group, numbering over 12, was transported in a bus under heavy security presence.

The arrests took place during the three-day protest at the 37 Roundabout, where demonstrators voiced concerns over issues such as illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) and economic mismanagement.

On Sunday, 22nd September, another major scuffle broke out between Democracy Hub protesters and the Ghana Police Service during the second day of the protest.

As Ama Governor was escorted to the courtroom, she was heard shouting, "Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery."

Lawyers for the protesters informed the court that they had not been notified of the specific reasons for their arrests.

In court, the demonstrators were charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, namely unlawful assembly.

The first day of the protest, on Saturday, 21st September 2024, saw determined demonstrators clashing with the Ghana Police Service, who worked diligently to prevent any escalation. However, the second day turned violent as protesters defied police directives to avoid certain routes.

Prior to the demonstration, the police had announced a special operation, blocking major roads leading to the Jubilee House, the seat of government, which the protesters intended to 'occupy'.

Several prominent Ghanaians joined the protest to express their dissatisfaction with the government’s failure to end illegal mining (galamsey), which is devastating the country’s forests and water bodies, posing a serious threat to the lives of its citizens.

