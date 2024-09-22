ADVERTISEMENT
Ghana Police arrest 62-year-old and 10-year-old protesters in anti-galamsey demo

Sammy Danso Eghan

The Ghana Police Service has detained at least ten protesters, including a 62-year-old woman and a 10-year-old child, during the #ReOccupyJulorbi House demonstration.

Police stated that the arrests were made because the protesters used unauthorised routes, causing traffic disruptions.

The 62-year-old woman expressing his frustration over the activities stated, “I haven’t seen any statement. A 62-year-old and a 10-year-old arrested for saying no more galamsey. We haven’t committed a crime. We haven’t beaten anybody.”

The woman, identified as Naa Densua, participated in the day one of the protest. According to her, she felt compelled to participate because she feared there would be nothing left for future generations due to the environmental degradation caused by 'galamsey'.

The first day of the protest on Saturday, September 21, 2024, saw determined demonstrators challenging the Ghana Police Service, who had to work diligently to prevent any escalation. However, the second day turned violent as protesters defied police directives to avoid certain routes.

Before the demonstration, the police had announced a special operation, blocking major roads leading to the Jubilee House, the seat of government, which the protesters aimed to ‘occupy’.

Several prominent Ghanaians joined the demonstration to voice their dissatisfaction with the government’s failure to end illegal mining (galamsey), which is devastating the country’s forests and water bodies, posing a threat to citizens’ lives.

Emerging reports indicate that the 62-year-old woman and her daughter have been released.

