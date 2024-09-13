Shatta Wale pledges to support young fan with GH₵20K

Pulse Ghana

The young artist also performed a freestyle of Shatta Wale's 2017 hit single, Ayoo, and showcased some of his artwork.

Berla Mundi appealed to Shatta Wale to grant the young fan's wish to meet him, which garnered a response from the SM Boss.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Killa Ji Mi hitmaker took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) page to express his desire to hold an interview with Berla Mundi and meet Samuel Akonnor as soon as possible.

Shatta Wale also pledged to support Samuel Akonnor with GH₵20,000 for his medical treatment. He wrote:

“Berla Mundi, because of this humble boy, I am coming for an interview and will also support the boy with 20K GH₵. Let’s do this interview ASAP🙏.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Shatta Wale earned praise from fans on social media for pledging to meet and financially support Samuel Akonnor.

Reactions

@TwentyOne_OBO commented: “Wale be human being? This man be different altogether.”

@Jayevergreen23 commented: “You have a big heart, and I know you will accept their invite. I was hurt when this Berla and her colleagues were tarnishing your name, saying stuff. Honestly, I was sad that day, but it's all good. You're Shatta Wale ♥️🤝.”

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

@profdublyn_zee commented: “Paaaahpaaahpaaaah, your generosity is truly inspiring to many.”

@aboagyefii commented: “God increase you for your kind heart, big bro 🙏.”

@RDangote35443 commented: “In my life, I have never seen anyone with a clean heart 🧠 like you before, wow. God bless you more 🙏🏻.”