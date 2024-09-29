Anti- galamsey protest is politically motivated - Vim Lady

In a video shared on her TikTok handle, Vim Lady stated that politicians tend to mobilise individuals to stage demonstrations to sway public opinion against the ruling party during election periods.

“I support the idea that the police should grant bail to the Democracy Hub demonstrators because they should be aware of the modus operandi of protests, especially in an election year. It’s always politically motivated by the opposition,” Afia Pokua said.

“For the first time, I agree with Cheddar. This demonstration is politically motivated and it’s not just this one, Kume Preko, CJA, Let My Vote Count, and now Democracy Hub have all been politically motivated. Don’t be surprised if Oliver Vormawor gets a deputy minister if the NDC wins power.”

Vim Lady expressed support for the release of the arrested protesters. However, she emphasised that while their release is important, the actions that led to their arrests should be condemned.

“Even though I support calls for their release, the act that got them arrested must be condemned,” she added.

Democracy Hub's Anti-galamsey protest

The Democracy Hub protest, which happened in Accra, from September 21 to 23, 2024, aimed at calling for immediate action against galamsey, and attention to its harmful effects on the environment.

