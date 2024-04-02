Don’t travel for greener pastures if you make Ghc5k a month – Serwaa Amihere to youths

Instead, they should strive to work hard and save up in the country instead of traveling abroad where they would be exploited.

Pulse Ghana

The award winning TV Presenter added that contrary to the beliefs, life is not rosy out there.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, there is an ongoing debate on X on whether one should choose between a monthly salary of $10,000 while living in Ghana or $3,000 in another country.

On March 31, the brand influencer made a tweet that sparked reactions among some X users.

Pulse Ghana

In her tweet, she emphasized that Ghanaians, specifically those aged twenty to thirty and earning at least GH¢5,000 in salary, shouldn't hastily consider leaving the country.

“I think if you are in your 20s and 30s and earning, at least, GHC5,000 and above you shouldn’t rush to leave Ghana. It’s not all that rosy out there,” she tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT