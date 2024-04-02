ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t travel for greener pastures if you make Ghc5k a month – Serwaa Amihere to youths

Dorcas Agambila

Serwaa Amihere has advised the youth who earn 5000 cedis a month to stay in the country instead of traveling outside the country for greener pastures.

Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere

According to her, young men and women in their 20s and 30s shouldn’t be in a hurry to leave the country.

Instead, they should strive to work hard and save up in the country instead of traveling abroad where they would be exploited.

Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana

The award winning TV Presenter added that contrary to the beliefs, life is not rosy out there.

Recently, there is an ongoing debate on X on whether one should choose between a monthly salary of $10,000 while living in Ghana or $3,000 in another country.

On March 31, the brand influencer made a tweet that sparked reactions among some X users.

Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana

In her tweet, she emphasized that Ghanaians, specifically those aged twenty to thirty and earning at least GH¢5,000 in salary, shouldn't hastily consider leaving the country.

“I think if you are in your 20s and 30s and earning, at least, GHC5,000 and above you shouldn’t rush to leave Ghana. It’s not all that rosy out there,” she tweeted.

Many X users who responded to the post argued that it's challenging to find a young person within the specified age range earning such a significant amount of money given the country's current economic conditions.

