According to the Ghanaian actress, the immoral act does not only happen in Africa but it’s a thing in the United States of America too.

The Ghanaian returnee from the U.S added that the sad aspect of the matter is that it is not going to stop soon after the BBC Africa Eye’s documentary on how some University Lecturers sexually exploit their students.

“No difference between sex for grades and sex for a job.Happens in America, Africa and all parts of the world. The fucked up part about this “revelation” is that its not gonna stop!!” she tweeted. A fan asked the actress if her opinion means the immoral act should be allowed to happened and she replied saying “Not saying it should be allowed but it’s not gonna stop”.

