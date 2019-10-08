The explosive undercover documentary which aired on Monday, October 7, exposed some university lecturers who sexually harass students in exchange for favours.

Celebrities including Gifty Anti and Hamamat Montia have commented on the issue but Yvonne Nelson’s comment on Tuesday, October 8, received a heavy backlash.

According to Yvonne, ‘brains don’t matter’ anymore due to the menace but got twitter triggered when a portion of her tweet partially blamed the victims.

“Sex for grades! Sex for jobs! Sex for everything in our part of the world! Your brains don’t matter here. It’s the covered parts they want, oh wait, these parts aren’t covered anymore...it’s free on social media. Will it ever change??” she tweeted.

This angered the micro-blog users, with majority of them bashing her for the wrong reason.

“Been available for free is not a right for another person to want to abuse their power to have it. We need to reorient our attitude towards women. Intelligence is not for one gender,” user @Citizen_Gunner said.

“This is so embarrassing because you had bikini pictures on your IG and a child out of wedlock which are things these men will use to shame you even though it’s nothing to be ashamed about but you’re here doing respectability politics like it will protect you,” @Biliquis_X said.

“Yvonne you really be gyimigyimi. Instead of lending your voice to the oppressed as someone with influence, you just tweeted like you're Nungua Yvonne Nelson,” @TheGhanaMan replied her.

“Yvonne Nelson is that you? You cover your body on social Media too? You doing the exact same thing but blaming others. Smh,” this guy @AwanzyKwame brought out all her bikini photos.

And this meme summed it all up.