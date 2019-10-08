She was commenting on BBC Africa’s latest documentary on sex for grades in tertiary institutions in West Africa.

Hamamat, who was obviously disturbed by the findings in the new documentary, called on African women to ‘stand up for our rights’ and stop men from sexually harassing them.

“We as African women must stand up for our rights, we must stand up to protect our children and our home. We must no longer allow the men to do what they want,” she said.

She shared a snippet of the documentary with a long caption which reads: “Sex for Grades ?

Not a happy morning

African Men have taken us for granted for far too long.

Yet! We do all the work

For how long are we going to just sit and watch?:

Not only sex for grades but sex for everything.

It happens everywhere at home, at school, at work where we are seen as sex objects.

Academic institutions in West Africa have increasingly been facing allegations of sexual harassment by lecturers. This type of abuse is said to be endemic, but it’s almost never proven.

After gathering dozens of testimonies, BBC Africa Eye sent undercover journalists posing as students inside the University of Lagos and the University of Ghana.

Female reporters were sexually harassed, propositioned and put under pressure by senior lecturers at the institutions – all the while wearing secret cameras.

Reporter Kiki Mordi, who knows first-hand how devastating sexual harassment can be, reveals what happens behind closed doors at some of the region’s most prestigious universities.

How have you been impacted by our investigation into sex for grades? If you would like to share your experience with BBC Africa Eye, contact us here.

Bravo Queen #KikiMordi on your bravery in helping others.

The new generation of Africa will always speak the truth because only the truth shall set us free . @bbcafrica

These things may seem harmless but they affect the psychological part of females which affect everything.

We as African women must stand up for our rights, we must stand up to protect our children and our home.

We must no longer allow the men to do what they want.

We must have rules - this is our country too - this is our earth too

We must take action and do something.

We must all support this movement.”