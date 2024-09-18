Shatta Wale announces 'AIP' initiative to discover music talents in Accra

Shatta Wale announced the project on his Facebook page, calling on Ghanaians to support the initiative and help elevate local talent. In his post, he emphasised the importance of collective effort.

Pulse Ghana

In his post, he stated, "The Accra Invasion project (AIP). Today, my team and I have resolved to discover talents in the capital, Greater Accra. I encourage everyone to prepare to support their local artists if their names are featured in this project. Together, we can make a significant impact."

ADVERTISEMENT

With hashtags such as #AIP, #SM, and #ShattaAndFansAlbum, the Accra Invasion Project is expected to create opportunities for emerging talents, allowing them to showcase their potential on a larger platform. Shatta Wale’s initiative promises to bring new energy to the Ghanaian music scene as fans eagerly await the discovery of the next big stars.

Shatta Wale announces AIP initiative to discover more music talents in Accra Pulse Ghana

A few weeks ago, Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale also pledged to support a young artist with special needs after the artist requested a meeting.

In a recent interview with Berla Mundi, Samuel Akonnor, an artist with cervical dystonia, expressed his admiration for Shatta Wale and wished to meet the dancehall artiste, whom he regards as his favourite musician worldwide.

The young artist also performed a freestyle of Shatta Wale's 2017 hit single, Ayoo, and showcased some of his artwork. Berla Mundi appealed to Shatta Wale to grant the young fan's wish to meet him, which garnered a response from the SM Boss.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Killa Ji Mi hitmaker took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) page to express his desire to hold an interview with Berla Mundi and meet Samuel Akonnor as soon as possible.

Shatta Wale also pledged to support Samuel Akonnor with GH₵20,000 for his medical treatment. He wrote: “Berla Mundi, because of this humble boy, I am coming for an interview and will also support the boy with 20K GH₵. Let’s do this interview ASAP🙏.”