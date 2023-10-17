'After today I want to stay calm' - Shatta Wale says as he celebrates birthday

Shatta Wale, who has recently been in the trends for his spats with many personalities, highlighted his vulnerabilities as a human and admitted to making mistakes. He however urged fans and followers to ignore such and rather focus on his songs.

"After today I want to stay calm and do what God asked me to come do for mankind ..please and please you can be my friend if only you don’t come into my life to torment Me. Yes ,I am human and you should know by now that we are not perfect in this http://life.so please kindly try hard to pay attention to my sweet melodies and find happiness in your life..

“I have been thru the worst things but I trod on because of my belief in the most high God and that spirit has made me realize the most precious gift we have in this world .. It’s my birthday and I want you to start celebrating with me in love but not hate.

"Be part of the shatta story and don’t be late !! Happy birthday Shatta wale," Shatta Wale tweeted.