Shatta Wale sends goodwill message to Christian Atsu after earthquake rescue

He wrote; ‘Our prayers and thoughts are still with you Christian Atsu, may you be safe’

31-year-old Christian Atsu was trapped in the debris of a collapsed 15-story building after an earthquake destroyed dozens of houses in Turkey on February 6, 2023, leaving thousands dead and injured

Pulse Live Kenya

The news about Atsu's rescue was happily received many Ghanaians who have been praying for him since the news broke.

Meanwhile, Atsu sustained some injuries after being rescued from the rubble that he was trapped in for hours.

This was confirmed by Hatayspor manager Mustafa Özat, who said the Atsu has finally been removed from the rubble.

He told Turkish radio channel Radyo Gol that the club’s sporting director is still yet to be found.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also reported earlier that the Ghanaian winger was having difficulties with breathing after being rescued.

“Christian Atsu has been found alive and has now been rescued from the rubble and transported to hospital after suffering injuries to his right foot and suffering from breathing difficulties. Stay strong, Chris!” Romano wrote on Facebook.

"Christian Atsu was removed from the wreckage with injuries," Özat said, as quoted by BBC Sport

Christian Atsu before his tragedy scored a 97th-minute winner for Hatayspor on Sunday, February 5, 2023, against Kasimpasa.

