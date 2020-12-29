This comes after Ghana's Energy Minister won the Hohoe constituency seat in the Volta Region in the just ended elections. Peter Amewu flipped the constituency from NDC to NPP in historic win to give the ruling government it's the only seat in the Volta Region.

However, 6 days ago, a Ho High Court has granted an interim injunction which restrains the EC from gazetting John Peter Amewu as MP for Hohoe over legal issues surrounding the demarcation of the constituency as some traditional areas within the constituency were prevented from voting in the parliamentary election.

Nevertheless, despite the injunction verdict, the M.P elect, saw the need the hold a victory concert for his constituents who voted for him at the 2020 December 7th polls. The concert which happened last night at the RC park in Hohoe saw Shatta Wale entertaining the crowd.

The thrilling show at a moment also saw Hon. Peter Amewu mounting the stage to show off his dancing whilst dancing with some female patrons at the concert.

President Akufo-Addo with John Peter Amewu

The Energy Minister polled 26,952 votes representing 54.7% of total votes after the elections while his close contender Prof. Margaret Kwaku from the NDC garnered 21,821 votes. See the posts below for highlights from the victory concert.