According to Mark, the dancehall act is just attention seeker who believes didn’t know even know why he rose from his seat during the infamous VGMAs night.

“The Bandana that I knew, I can assure you that Shatta Wale didn’t know what he rose from his seat to go and do. He didn’t know where he was going and what he was going to do. He is an attention seeker, that’s why I say he plays too much” he said.

Mark, who was speaking on Day Break Hitz, added that upon seeing what happened at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, he told himself that one-day Shatta Wale will end up in the cockpit of a plane.

Hear more from him in the video below and tell us what you think.