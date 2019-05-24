Whilst digesting the making of Shatta Wale into what the controversial musician that he is today, the Hitz FM programme said it also has something to with Kwaw Kese’s absence.

According to Mark, the Agona Swedru rapper’s imprisonment left some vacuum in showbiz which the dancehall act was able to fill it and have dominated it since.

Speaking on Day Break Hitz about the VGMAs fracas, Mark said Kwaw Kese was the controversial King of the street but he lost that title ever since he was jailed and Shatta Wale assumed his role in the industry.

Passing his review about the VGMAs, Mark said the dancehall act is an attention seeker who didn’t even know why he stood up on the night.

Talking about Stonebwoy, he added that the Bhim President is someone who doesn’t have an emotional limit and all that contributed to the VGMAS fracas and the indefinite ban, which he finds very appropriate.