Deputy NaCoC boss decries growing consumption of infused food among the youth

Deputy Director of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), Lawyer Twum Barimah, has issued a strong warning to Ghanaian youth regarding the alarming rise in drug consumption, particularly through cannabis-infused foods.

Speaking in an interview with Adom FM, Lawyer Barimah expressed grave concern over the increasingly discreet and creative methods drug peddlers are employing to distribute cannabis across the country.

His most shocking revelation: some food vendors are now mixing marijuana, locally known as "weed", with everyday street foods, including popular delicacies like kebab (suya).

Lately, they are even mixing ‘weed’ with kebab

He cautioned.

If you’re not careful, you could go out with friends and end up losing your mind.

The Deputy Director noted that the trend extends far beyond the conventional smoking of marijuana or its use in baked edibles such as brownies.

According to NACOC, cannabis is increasingly being infused into a wide range of consumables, including food and drinks sold openly in communities, recreational venues, and even around schools.

Caution to the Youth

Authorities warn that unsuspecting individuals, especially students and partygoers, could inadvertently consume these drug-laced items, exposing themselves to serious psychological risks such as hallucinations, anxiety disorders, and, in severe cases, drug-induced psychosis.

NACOC is urging the public to remain vigilant and avoid consuming food and beverages from unverified or suspicious sources.

The Commission also called on parents, community leaders, and school authorities to educate the youth on the dangers of substance abuse in all its evolving forms.

What must be done

To address the growing threat of cannabis-infused foods among Ghanaian youth, the following actions must be taken:

Intensify Public Education – NACOC and other stakeholders should run targeted awareness campaigns to educate the public, especially the youth, about the dangers of unknowingly consuming drug-laced foods.

Strengthen Food Monitoring – Regulatory bodies should increase inspections of food vendors, especially around schools and nightlife areas, to detect and curb the sale of infused products.

Enforce Stricter Laws – Law enforcement agencies must crack down on individuals and vendors involved in the illegal distribution of drug-laced consumables.

Community Vigilance – Parents, teachers, and community leaders must be alert and proactive in guiding the youth and reporting suspicious activities.