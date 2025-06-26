Asante Kotoko can win CAF Confederation Cup - Samba O’Neil

Asante Kotoko’s Congolese right-back, Samba O’Neil, has expressed strong belief that the Porcupine Warriors can go all the way to lift the 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup.

The Ghanaian football giants qualified for the tournament after a thrilling 2-1 win over Golden Kicks SC in the 2024/25 MTN FA Cup final, marking their 10th FA Cup title.

Despite the club’s history of early exits in continental competitions in recent years, O’Neil remains confident about Kotoko’s chances on the African stage.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ultimate Sports Show, he said:

It’s possible we can win the CAF Confederation Cup next season, and I believe in that.

The defender, who joined Asante Kotoko ahead of the 2024/25 season, also showered praise on the club’s loyal supporters:

The Asante Kotoko fans make me feel at home, and I’m happy to play for the club.

Kotoko will be hoping to improve their continental record and make a deep run in the upcoming CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

Squad Reinforcements for African and Domestic Glory

To increase their competitiveness both on the continental front and in the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League, Asante Kotoko have made bold moves in the transfer market.

The club has announced three key signings aimed at strengthening critical positions ahead of the new season.

Francis Acquah – Left-Back (from Bechem United)

The 24-year-old has joined Kotoko on a three-year deal, choosing the club over several other suitors. Acquah revealed that Kotoko’s participation in the CAF Confederation Cup was a major factor in his decision:

There were other clubs interested, but the stature of Asante Kotoko and the fact that we’ll be competing in the CAF Confederation Cup played a big role.

Hubert Gyau – Midfielder (from Berekum Chelsea)

Gyau signed a four-year contract with the Reds. Known for his energy, passing ability, and playmaking, he is expected to bring much-needed creativity to Kotoko’s midfield as they tackle both domestic and continental assignments.

Johnson Owusu Oppong – Winger (from Dreams FC)