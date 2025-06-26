No deaths at GES protest - Haruna Iddrisu fires back at Afenyo-Markin [Video]

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu has categorically denied reports alleging casualties during a recent demonstration by trained teachers at the Ministry of Education premises.

The denial came in response to claims made on the parliamentary floor by Minority Leader Afenyo Markin.

During parliamentary proceedings, Minority Leader Afenyo Markin raised concerns about the treatment of protesting teachers, stating that media reports suggested a teacher had died as a result of the demonstration's handling.

The media is reporting that one of them died as a result of the situation.

Afenyo Markin claimed, describing the incident as having "national prominence" due to the alleged mishandling of the teacher demonstration.

Minister Iddrisu responded forcefully to these allegations, challenging the minority leader to provide evidence for his claims.

Mr Speaker, it's despicable to lie that someone died. I challenge him to produce any dead body that he may have in his possession or the possession of anybody

The minister declared.

It's despicable lies; nothing of that sort happened. There was no injury, no hurt.

Watch the video below

Following the protest, Minister Iddrisu took steps to address the demonstrators' grievances by meeting with group leader Dafo Eric.

During this engagement, the protesting teachers expressed their frustration over significant delays in receiving staff identification numbers, despite having completed all necessary administrative requirements.

The minister acknowledged these legitimate concerns and provided assurances that immediate action would be taken to resolve the administrative bottleneck affecting the teachers.

Government's Teacher Recruitment Plans

As part of addressing broader challenges in the education sector, Minister Iddrisu revealed the government's ambitious plan to recruit 50,000 new teachers, as outlined in the 2025 Budget Statement.