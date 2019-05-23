The “Gringo” singer’s decision is coming after the violence which ensued during at the 20th VGMAs, between his team and Stonebwoy's entourage, which has caused them arrested, charged and bailed.

Taking to social media, Shatta wrote “Upon sober reflections of events in recent times and having made broader consultations, I wish to announce that I will not be part of the Ghana Music Awards scheme going forward. God bless!”

Charles Nii Armah Mensah has not had a smooth relationship with the VGMAs organizers until last two years after a ban on him was lifted by Charterhouse after he dragged them to the cleaners in the past years.

The Dancehall act shared the announcement of his disinterest in the VGMAs with a photo of his palms which has stain blood due to a cut. Pulse.com.gh can't tell yet what relation of the photo to the news but you can see it below.

