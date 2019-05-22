According to a report by citinewsroom.com, “Shatta Wale is facing a charge of offensive conduct conducive to breach of peace while Stonebwoy has been charged with offensive conduct conducive to breach of peace and display of a firearm in public without permission”.

The website further stated that both acts, who have been represented by their lawyers, have pleaded not guilty to the charges. However, they have both been granted bail at a cost of GHC 50,000 with one surety each.

In a video sight by pulse.com.gh, the “Baafira” singer is seen moving out from a car, with his legal team and police offices at the premises of a court in Accra. Lawyers Jerry Avenyor and Selali Wonya represented Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy respectively.

Pulse.com.gh has also learned that the case has been adjourned to June 20, 2019, and the dancehall acts have been cautioned to be of good behaviour while the case is ongoing.

See a video of Stonebwoy at the court premises below.