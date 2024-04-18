You can't create problem for me, I am problem myself - Shatta Wale reacts to GSPD statement

In a recently surfaced video, the outspoken musician expressed his disdain for the association's demand, questioning the logic behind their statement.

" You can't create a problem for me, I am a problem myself," "Everything we are creating the association,, there is even Unemployed people association Shatta Wale vehemently stated.

The artist, known for his confrontational demeanor, made it clear that he has no intention of apologizing to Stonebwoy or the GSPD, nor will he remove the contentious video from his social media platforms.

In a controversial assertion, Shatta Wale further expressed his disbelief in the concept of people with disabilities forming associations, suggesting he saw no merit in such endeavors.

The Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled (GSPD) had issued a stern caution to Shatta Wale, urging the musician to refrain from mocking his colleague, Stonebwoy, over his disability.

The rebuke came in response to a recent incident during Shatta Wale's performance at Sallahfest, where he launched insults at Stonebwoy for his absence at the event. Shatta Wale's comments, including mockery of Stonebwoy's manner of walking, sparked widespread criticism after videos of the incident circulated on social media.

The GSPD had expressed concern over Shatta Wale's behavior and its potential impact on the mental well-being of the physically disabled community.