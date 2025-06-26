Ntim Fordjour blames Mahama, NDC over gay couple’s kissing incident

The Ranking Member on Parliament's Defence and Interior Committee, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, has levelled serious accusations against President John Dramani Mahama and the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), alleging that the government is promoting what he characterises as a fundamental disrespect for Ghana's traditional cultural principles.

The MP's strongly worded critique emerged in response to a widely circulated video that allegedly depicts two foreign men of the same gender engaged in intimate behaviour and what appears to be a ceremonial celebration at Ghana's Independence Square, with the national flag prominently featured in the footage.

On Thursday, June 26, the Assin South constituency representative utilised the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express his disapproval of the incident, characterising the actions as a profound violation of one of Ghana's most revered national landmarks.

MUST READ: Deputy NaCoC boss decries growing consumption of infused food among the youth

Under Mahama & NDC, foreign gay couple boldly desecrate our national monuments: kiss under Independence Square flaunting Ghana flag

They're emboldened to defy the dignity and sanctity of our rich Ghanaian values right before our eyes.

Political Attribution and Policy Criticism

Reverend Fordjour directly connected the incident to what he described as the NDC administration's permissive approach toward LGBTQ+ matters, contending that such public demonstrations constitute a challenge to Ghana's established moral principles and national character.

The parliamentarian argued that the occurrence demonstrates the critical importance of implementing stronger legislative measures, specifically referencing his continued advocacy for the anti-LGBTQ+ legislation currently under parliamentary consideration.

We shall end this absurdity with the bill

He asserted.

Public Reaction and Ongoing Debate

The video footage has generated significant controversy across various online platforms, serving to reignite ongoing discussions regarding Ghana's official position on LGBTQ+ rights and the appropriate use of national symbols and monuments.

The incident has become a focal point for broader conversations about cultural preservation, religious values, and the intersection of personal rights with national identity in contemporary Ghana.

Legislative Context

The controversy occurs as Parliament continues to deliberate on the contentious anti-LGBTQ+ bill, which has yet to receive a final parliamentary vote. The proposed legislation aims to criminalise LGBTQ+ advocacy and related activities within Ghana's borders.