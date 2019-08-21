The Ghanaian musician counting her blessing from singing professionally, mentioned an iPhone, iPad and Camera as some material stuff she can boast of as things her music career has fetched her.

The interview has since gone viral, attracting a myriad of comments and in reaction, Prince David Osei jabbed the singer, wondering why she was even chosen as YEA Ambassador.

“ Is this the person they appointed Youth Ambassador?? Shallow ” Prince David Osei wrote beneath a post of the singer's viral interview.

Wendy Shay, with Jackie Appiah, Kwesi Arthur, Bola Ray, Emelia Brobbey among others have been appointed by the Youth Employment Agency as its ambassadors, to sell the agency’s agenda to Ghanaians.

See a screenshot of Prince's screenshot below