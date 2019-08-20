The “Uber Driver” singer discussed her net worth and some properties she has acquired from her music career and according to her, she has earned some material things.

In a video seen by pulse.com.gh, Wendy, whilst speaking during an interview, listed her iPhone, iPad and camera as some properties she has acquired ever since she started doing music professionally.

“I've got so many stuff, too many, I mean can actually buy the latest iPhone that is town right now, I mean I do have a lot of stuff, Camera, iPad … every stuff that every girl at my age is gonna need, I do have money to buy all these stuff ” Wendy said.

The singer was asked about her net-worth as well and she replied saying that “ oh I haven’t check that, I think I have to go check it online. ”

Watch the video below.