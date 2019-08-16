Berlinda Addardey announced her departure from EIB yesterday and revealed that she’s now joining Media General, where she’ll be a host on TV3.

The former Gh One TV presenter was hosting “The Late Afternoon Show” on the station and now, Dr Caryn Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh has been revealed as the new host of the show.

READ ALSO: Berla Mundi reveals what show she will be hosting on TV3 after her daparture from Gh One TV

Ohemaa is reportedly related to the Asantehene and she is a medical practitioner as well who runs Cervical Cancer NGO in Ghana.

Bola Ray, EiB Newtwork C.E.O, with other Gh One TV staff like Nana Aba Anamoah have shared flyers on social media which indicates that Ohemaa is the new face to join the Station after Berla’s exit.

"Dr. Caryn Agyeman Prempeh, a General Practitioner at Clarion Health International and an advocate of Cervical Cancer awareness is the host of The Late Afternoon Show. Akwaaba Ohemaa, Otumfuor’s baby girl. Odehye3 ahuof3hemaa a neho tes3 nwira fitaa. Akwaaba Obrempong" Nana Aba Anamoah wrote.

See their posts below.