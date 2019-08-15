The TV Presenter made this known via a social media post, in which she thanked the media house and Bola Ray for helping her to discover her career.

The high spirited media personality kicked off her journey in the media space as the first co-host of Gh One TV's Rhythmz show, when the channel was owned by Charterhouse.

Berla still worked with the TV Station after EIB acquired it and that saw her working other EIB media outlets, such as Live FM and Starr FM, where she cut her teeth in radio presenting.

The TV Presenter in her announcement stated that she has a new chapter to begin with Media General, owners of TV 3 and 3 Fm.

Though she hasn't detailed which shows she will be hosting on any of the channels owned by Media General, some fans are expecting her to join Giovanni Caleb on 3 FM's drive time show. The two presenters were once hosts of Starr FM's Starr Drive and now, they have met again in another media house.

Read Berla Mundi's EIB departure statement below.

"Dear @Bolarayofficialand EIB, thank you; thank you for helping me discover my true self, harness my strengths and work on my weaknesses; thank you for providing the most convivial atmosphere to create lasting memories, glue-tight bonds, endless, pure and genuine laughter; thank you for allowing me to share my God-given talent with millions of people across the world. Our journey together consisted of many good moments and I would forever be grateful because you taught me to always view the cup as half-full rather than half empty.

Just like every chapter, ours has come to an end much sooner than I would have wanted, but I would forever cherish the family you were to me. I take along with me all the lessons learnt as I begin a new journey with my new family and I hope that with your blessings, I can share the light and positivity with Media General who have by the way, welcomed me with open arms. I do look forward to creating more lasting memories here. ~ ~

To my viewers and those that supported me, continue to pray for me as I promise you an all new experience at my new destination. I leave you with this piece, ‘Everything will make sense someday, so for now, laugh at your mistakes, smile through the tears and keep reminding yourself that everything really does happen for a reason’.

Like the Pink Carnation, I’ll never forget your impact in my life…..Thank you Bola Ray and EIB. Our paths will cross again. Until then, I wish you God’s blessings.

PS// I still have a few more episodes on #TheLateAfternoonShow before I leave "