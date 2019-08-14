In an emotional letter released Tuesday, August 13, the Nigerian singer took the blame for their relationship breaking apart because he cheated on the actress and took her love for granted.

“I lied, I cheated, I took your love for granted and in turn, I brought ridicule and shame to you,” a portion of his long letter said.

Juliet Ibrahim, responding to the apology, said even though the apology came late, she is enthused that the musician came out to clear the air.

“I feel like it’s coming too late, but I appreciate the fact that he is apologising and clearing the air,” she stated on Accra FM on Wednesday, August 14.

She recounted the pain she went through when fans launched vicious attacks on her during their breakup period.

“I remember how I was attacked when we broke up. I have no idea why they will always choose to attack the woman when a breakup occurs. But that was life; I went through it and was strong enough to ignore the negative comments and attacks.”

“I’m just glad that he came out to apologise. I know he is a very good person. I hope he heals. I’ve forgiven him but we can’t come back together. We talk but we are not cool like colleagues,” she concluded.

Watch the interview below.