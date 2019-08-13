According to the Nigerian singer, he takes the blame for their relationship breaking apart because he cheated on the actress and also took her love for granted. “I lied, I cheated, I took your love for granted and in turn, I brought ridicule and shame to you,” he wrote.

Iceberg in his letter added he is making this open confession to apologize to the actress and seek her forgiveness so that he can heal and move on. “In life, sometimes you to reveal in order to heal” an excerpt of his letter stated.

The musician shared his apology note to the actress on his Instagram page and tagged her but closed the comment session of the post. Pulse.com.gh has not seen a reaction from Juliet about her ex-boyfriend’s post yet.

See the post below.