The “4 Play” actress’ book reading and presentation soirée was hosted by media personality Christy Ukata.

The event which was held at Sky Bar in Accra was attended by family, friends, well-wishers, and industry colleagues including the French Ambassador to Ghana Mdme Anne Sophie AVÉ, Samia Nkrumah, Oscar Yao Doe, Marcel Desailley, Joselyn Dumas, Sandra Ankobiah, Prince David Osei, Zynnell Zuh, Irene Logan, James Gardiner and more.

The most notable part of the soirée was when excerpts from her book “A Toast To Life” were read by KOD, Nana Aba Anamoah, Sonia Ibrahim, and Juliet Ibrahim.

The audience were held captive by the revelations that came to light, which many never knew.

For instance, how she survived three civil wars and how her cousin was killed while her family was trying to escape from rebels; how she survived rape and sexual abuse, the ups and downs of her previous marriage, dealing with self-esteem issues, depression and more.

See photos from the event below.