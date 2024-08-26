Sister Derby expresses joy and shock over turning age 40 as she marks birthday

In her post, Sister Derby wrote, "Ei chale so I chop 40 be dat! Grateful for life," reflecting her joy and appreciation.

The photos showcased her confidence and style. They featured her in a sleek black leather coat adorned with a collection of rings and sporting a striking red wig.

Despite turning 40, Sister Derby’s youthful appearance captivates her fans and followers, leaving many in disbelief over her age. Her comments section was quickly filled with birthday wishes and admiration for her timeless beauty.

One fan enthusiastically welcomed her to the "4th floor" with a cheerful message: "Happy 40th birthday. Welcome to the 4th floor." Others playfully expressed disbelief, with comments like, "You’re lying, you’re 25," "Age is just a number," and "I don’t believe she’s 40 years old. What!!” Another admirer added, "You will always look 22 in my eyes.... Happy blessed birthday, ever gorgeous."

Sister Derby, born Deborah Vanessa Owusu-Bonsu, is a prominent figure in the Ghanaian entertainment industry. She is celebrated for her multifaceted talents as a musician, television presenter, model, and social activist.

She first gained attention in showbiz circles after competing for the Miss Malaika crown in 2004. Her fame also quadrupled after her hit single "Uncle Obama" in 2012, a playful and catchy tune that quickly became a viral sensation and earned her international recognition.

Beyond her musical endeavours, Sister Derby has made a name for herself as a TV host and presenter. She is known for her charismatic presence on various platforms, including Ghana’s popular entertainment show, "The Late Nite Celebrity Show." Her ability to engage audiences with her lively and engaging personality has made her a favourite in the media space.

In addition to her work in music and television, Sister Derby is a passionate advocate for social issues. She often uses her platform to address environmental conservation, women's, and LGBTQ+ rights.