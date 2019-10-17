Fans of the dancehall act have taken to all social media platforms to celebrate the award-winning musician, in a manner that has seen Shatta seizing all the top 6 trending spots on twitter.

Shatta Wale is no doubt among the top three most popular Ghanaian musician, therefore, the outpour of the birthday wishes he is attracting today, comes as no surprise.

READ ALSO: 5 things you should know about Sarkodie's 2019 rapperholic concert

See some of the birthday wishes from fans and lovers of Shatta Wale in the posts below.