According to Sarkodie, this year’s Rapperholic ‘is going to be world-class show class show with a memorable atmosphere’. His lawyer Cynthia Quarcoo of Africa 1 Media also stated at the launch that: “We are going to every length we can to project Rapperholic to the world”.

Here are five things you should know about this year’s concert dubbed “Unstoppable Edition”.

Date

It’s happening on Wednesday, December 25 – Christmas day. It’s been happening the same date since its inception.

Venue

According to the organisers, the event will be held at the Grand Arena Conference Centre at Accra International Conference Centre (AICC). The Grand Arena Conference Centre, a 4000-seater auditorium, is located on the premises of the AICC and will be best remembered for hosting the 2019 VGMAs.

Host

The host for this year is yet to be announced. Normally, Sarkodie announces the host through social media two or three weeks ahead of the main event. Nana Aba Anamoah hosted last year, Shatta Wale hosted in 2017 and DKB and Giovanni Caleb host in 2016. Looking at how dynamic the hosts have been, we expect a new face this year.

Supporting artistes

Every year, supporting artistes for Rapperholic come with a mixture of rising artistes and mainstream collaborators. So, don’t be surprised to see rising artistes like Fameye and J.Derobie, and collaborators on his upcoming “Black Love” album including Idris Elba, Rudeboy (P-Square), Bisa Kdei, Mr Eazi, Efya, KiDi, Sista Afia, Stonebwoy, Efya, and Kuami Eugene.

Tickets

Tickets for Rapperholic are going for GHC150 (Regular), GHC250 (VIP) and GHC350 (VVIP). It’s available on TicketMiller app and can be purchased with VISA cards and Mobile Money.