Some of my age mates don't have what I have at age 20 -Yaw Tog brags (video)

At the age of 20, Yaw Tog proudly stated that he has a flourishing music career, a foundation dedicated to assisting those in need, and even his record label.

His rise to fame began with his viral hit song "Sore," featuring O'Kenneth, City Boy, Reggies & Jay Bahd. The song gained massive attention and eventually led to a remix featuring acclaimed artists Kwesi Arthur and Stormzy, produced by Chris Rich.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yaw Tog's journey to success commenced in Santasi, Kumasi, where he spent his entire life before the music industry discovered his immense talent.

As Yaw Tog continues to make waves in the music scene, his achievements at such a young age serve as a testament to his dedication, hard work, and passion for his craft. He stands as an inspiration for aspiring artists and demonstrates the limitless possibilities that await those who pursue their dreams relentlessly.