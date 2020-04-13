During an interview on CNN, the wife of the American billionaire said that she can imagine dead bodies on the streets of Africa if the best care is not taken amidst the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the world.

“Saw what China had to do to isolate enormous part of its population. My first thought was Africa. How in the world are they going to deal with this … I have been in townships all over Africa and slums … you have to go out and get your meals. You don’t have clean water to wash your hands," the philanthropist said.

Speaking about her family’s charity foundation and its interventions during this period, she passionately added that “it is going to be horrible in developing world and part of the reason why you are seeing the case numbers don’t look very bad is because they don’t have access to very many tests”

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation takes all lives equal.

Melinda Gates then referred to reports of dead bodies on the streets in Ecuador and said “you are going to see that in Africa,” a comment which has sparked an outrage on social media, attracting an attack from Sonnie Badu.

Reacting to how Melinda’s statement has been captured in a headline, the Ghanaian Gospel Minister, via an Instagram post wrote “You are not God ... You are only human, Just like us. Do not over step your boundaries, don’t worry your time will be up soon ... Africa will surprise the world, that is why for the first time we are ahead of you all ... Madam, keep quite... my name is BADU”.

