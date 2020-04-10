Joana Gyan, who is the C.E.O of gold dealership firm Golden Empire Legacy Limited (owner of the record label under which Keche was recently signed), has revealed that she makes millions of dollars every year.

According to her, she started off her gold business by making between USD 200,000 and 1 million but can now boast of millions.

She made the revelation in a new episode of “The Delay Show”.

“When I started, I was making around USD 200,000 to 1 million,” she said, when asked about her net worth.

“Now, I make about USD 700 million a year,” she divulged.

Keche Andrew and Joana tied the knot in a beautiful traditional marriage ceremony on Saturday November 30, 2019 at Dzorwulu Abease in the Greater Accra Region.

Watch a snippet of her interview with Delay below.