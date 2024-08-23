Stonebwoy calls out Grammys over omitting his name in Ghanaian dancehall history

The publication said, "While Gyedu-Blay Ambolley is considered one of the earliest rappers, as demonstrated on his 1973 song "Simigwa-Do," the term "hiplife" was only coined in the late 1990s by genre pioneer Reggie Rockstone."

"Still, American hip-hop had arrived in the Ghanaian capital of Accra by the early '90s and local rappers began to release their own music soon after. Duo Talking Drum were among this early cohort, and their single "Aden" was an underground hit in 1993," the publication continued.

The article emphasised that "as a movement and culture, hiplife is also an identity, created to encourage people to be daring in their exploration of sound. Pioneering hiplife artists like Root Eye Samini and Shatta Wale (then known as Bandana) fused dancehall and highlife in the early 2000s to make music which could connect with local audiences."

The omission of Stonebwoy's name has triggered a reaction from him. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), he said, "Whoever wrote this article is interestingly missing THE NAME @stonebwoy RecordingAcad. Do Due Diligence before you publish half-dozed articles aiming to capture the true image of the State of the Ghanaian Sound."

The post has since gone viral with mixed reactions of over 800 comments after 2 hours. "You can’t be left out though…correction dey hia momm", an x user said with another saying that "Bobo, God is preparing a surprise for you instead. They left you out, expect a Grammy Award this year. If indeed I’m a seer and I’ve a tongue of fire it shall come to pass."

However, others like @metamorfos28 disagreed with Stonebwoy's concern, saying, "This kind of desperate need for recognition is actually beneath you. For a second, I thought this was a fan account, till I realized it's actually you."

