C Real invited to join Recording Academy Class of 2024

The media personality and musician could not contain his excitement, taking to social media to share, "The Honour Is All Mine. I'm thrilled to be invited into The Recording Academy's Class Of 2024! @recordingacademy."
Celebrated Ghanaian entertainment icon C Real has been invited to join the prestigious Recording Academy's Class of 2024.
Recommended articles
The Recording Academy, renowned for its GRAMMY® Awards, is an American-learned academy comprising musicians, producers, recording engineers, and other musical professionals. The GRAMMY® Awards are internationally recognised for celebrating exceptional achievements in the music industry.
C Real's invitation to join this esteemed body marks a significant milestone in his illustrious career. As a Voting Member, he will now have the opportunity to play a crucial role in determining the winners of the GRAMMY® Awards each year. Voting Members include performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, instrumentalists, and other creators actively involved in the recording industry.
Joining the Recording Academy Class of 2024, C Real becomes part of a network that influences and shapes the future of music on an international scale. Friends and fans of the C Real have since been congratulating him.
Commenting on his post, award-winning Ghanaian rapper Lyrical Joe wrote, "U do all" with Efya Nockturnal, among others, adding ", Congratulations".
This exciting development comes just weeks after C Real, whose real name is Cyril-Alex Gockel, secured a new position as Brands & Marketing Manager for 3Music Networks.
C Real's career trajectory in creativity, marketing, sports, and advertising has been nothing short of extraordinary. Bursting onto the scene with his exceptional skills as a rapper and musician, he has consistently ascended to become a prominent figure in Ghana's vibrant creative community.
His portfolio showcases a diverse range of partnerships with prestigious brands such as UNICEF, Ecobank, GIZ, MTN, Fidelity Bank, and others, underscoring his versatility and influence in the marketing industry.