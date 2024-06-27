C Real invited to join Recording Academy Class of 2024

The Recording Academy, renowned for its GRAMMY® Awards, is an American-learned academy comprising musicians, producers, recording engineers, and other musical professionals. The GRAMMY® Awards are internationally recognised for celebrating exceptional achievements in the music industry.

C Real's invitation to join this esteemed body marks a significant milestone in his illustrious career. As a Voting Member, he will now have the opportunity to play a crucial role in determining the winners of the GRAMMY® Awards each year. Voting Members include performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, instrumentalists, and other creators actively involved in the recording industry.

Joining the Recording Academy Class of 2024, C Real becomes part of a network that influences and shapes the future of music on an international scale. Friends and fans of the C Real have since been congratulating him.

Commenting on his post, award-winning Ghanaian rapper Lyrical Joe wrote, "U do all" with Efya Nockturnal, among others, adding ", Congratulations".

This exciting development comes just weeks after C Real, whose real name is Cyril-Alex Gockel, secured a new position as Brands & Marketing Manager for 3Music Networks.

C Real's career trajectory in creativity, marketing, sports, and advertising has been nothing short of extraordinary. Bursting onto the scene with his exceptional skills as a rapper and musician, he has consistently ascended to become a prominent figure in Ghana's vibrant creative community.

