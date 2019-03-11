Michy who broke up with Shatta Wale shared a shot of some uncompleted buildings and captioned it “Bought a house with a beautiful view. Thank you, Lord”.

Michy’s new house ownership announcement attracted some eyeballs with some fans congratulating her whilst others wondered who could have sponsored her new property.

It was later alleged by some blogs that an ex Blackstar player whom Michy is secretly seeing bought for the house for her as some reports link John Painstil to the story.

Reacting to these, Michy took her Instagram to clear air saying that she bought the house herself whilst bemoaning bloggers to do a better job than being lazy with their publication.

“Let no one take credit for buying my house, I bought it myself, damn proud of myself & it’s not in Ksi, stop the lazy blogging pls, God bless,” Michy wrote.