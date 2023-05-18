Multiple reports about Strongman being maltreated during his time on Sarkcess has permeated Ghanaian pop culture, with some claiming he was used to pound fufu and do other menial jobs at Sark’s house and never given any musical help.
I never slept in Sarkodie’s house - Strongman clarifies relationship with Sarkodie
Ghanaian rapper Strongman Burner has strongly denied allegations suggesting that he was used as a servant by Sarkodie during his time on Sarkcess Music record label.
A presenter with Nyira FM, Ruthy, previously said she is reliably informed that Strongman performed some house duties and 'served' Sarkodie's family. She was so confident when she spoke in the video, stressing that she knew what she was talking about.
Ruthy added that Strongman was also tasked to wash Sarkodie's cars during those times.
However, after years of remaining mute, Strongman has finally decided to come out and clear the air.
In a recent interview, Strongman said he never spent more than 2 hours at Sarkodie’s house on any occasion. He said throughout his time on Sarkcess, he visited Sarkodie’s house about 6 times and they spoke on the phone for just about three times.
Per his narration, he hardly spent any time with Sarkodie hence there wasn’t any possible time for him to be used as a servant.
Strongman also revealed why he has remained mute for so long and is now clearing the air.
