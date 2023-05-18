I never slept in Sarkodie’s house - Strongman clarifies relationship with Sarkodie

Pulse Ghana

A presenter with Nyira FM, Ruthy, previously said she is reliably informed that Strongman performed some house duties and 'served' Sarkodie's family. She was so confident when she spoke in the video, stressing that she knew what she was talking about.

Ruthy added that Strongman was also tasked to wash Sarkodie's cars during those times.

However, after years of remaining mute, Strongman has finally decided to come out and clear the air.

In a recent interview, Strongman said he never spent more than 2 hours at Sarkodie’s house on any occasion. He said throughout his time on Sarkcess, he visited Sarkodie’s house about 6 times and they spoke on the phone for just about three times.

Per his narration, he hardly spent any time with Sarkodie hence there wasn’t any possible time for him to be used as a servant.