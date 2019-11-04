The young Ghanaian disc jockey has recently been crowned as Ghana’s best DJ of the year at the 2019 Ghana Dj Awards, and that attracted some backlash. Though DJ Switch is loved, many believe her work hasn’t surpassed the effort of other DJs.

Whist the conversation is gathering momentum on social media about her win, the multi-talented DJ, has dropped a new song, which has a message for her naysayers as some parts of the lyrics say “them dey envy me but I still control”.

The multi-talented DJ titles the Afrobeat tune “Success”. Listen to it below and don’t forget your reviews are welcomed.