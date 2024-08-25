Thomas Partey and I were teammates when I was a footballer - Dancegod Lloyd

Pulse Ghana

He gained international fame after featuring in Beyoncé’s 2020 music video for "Already," alongside Shatta Wale.

In a recent exclusive interview on Channel One TV’s The Chat, Dancegod Lloyd disclosed that, before embarking on his professional dance career, he was once a footballer.

"I was a footballer… Thomas Teye Partey and Moses Odjer were some of my teammates," he indicated.

When asked why he didn’t pursue football professionally, the acclaimed dancer attributed his path to the will of God.

"You can’t question God… Sometimes I wonder why I couldn’t play at the professional level, but God knows best, and that is what He intended for me. Even now, I still ask myself why."