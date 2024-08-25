ADVERTISEMENT
Thomas Partey and I were teammates when I was a footballer - Dancegod Lloyd

Sammy Danso Eghan

Renowned Ghanaian dancer, Dancegod Lloyd, has surprised many by revealing that he once shared the pitch with Thomas Teye Partey, the current deputy captain of the Black Stars.

Dancegod Lloyd
Dancegod Lloyd

Laud Anoo Konadu, widely known as Dancegod Lloyd, co-founded the Dance With Purpose Academy (DWPA), a prominent Ghanaian dance institution offering training in various dance styles, including hip-hop, contemporary, and Afrobeat. Although no longer affiliated with the academy, Lloyd's influence remains significant in the Ghanaian dance scene.

Dancegod Lloyd
Dancegod Lloyd Pulse Ghana

He gained international fame after featuring in Beyoncé’s 2020 music video for "Already," alongside Shatta Wale.

In a recent exclusive interview on Channel One TV’s The Chat, Dancegod Lloyd disclosed that, before embarking on his professional dance career, he was once a footballer.

Thomas Partey is a key player for Ghana
Thomas Partey is a key player for Ghana

"I was a footballer… Thomas Teye Partey and Moses Odjer were some of my teammates," he indicated.

"You can’t question God… Sometimes I wonder why I couldn’t play at the professional level, but God knows best, and that is what He intended for me. Even now, I still ask myself why."

Dancegod Lloyd is now preparing to launch a new dance school named Dance, Grow, and Live (DGL). Together with his new team, he has already spearheaded several dance challenges, including those for Kidi’s ‘Lomo Lomo’ and King Promise’s ‘Terminator.’ The team has also performed at numerous events across the country.

Sammy Danso Eghan

