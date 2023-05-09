Tiwa Savage crowned Queen of Afrobeat at King Charles III's coronation concert (WATCH)

The coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as king and queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms, took place on 6 May 2023 at Westminster Abbey.

Business Insider USA

The newly crowned King acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II.

ADVERTISEMENT

An Anglican Holy Communion liturgy served as the centrepiece of the coronation ceremony. It highlighted Charles' dual roles as king in a spiritual and earthly sense by having him take an oath, receive holy oil sprinkling, and receive the coronation regalia.

The once-in-a-lifetime ceremony which calls for celebration saw Tiwa Savage also being unofficially crowned as the Queen of Afrobeat.

This came after the MC for the show, Hugh Bonneville who is a renowned British actor, whilst introducing Tiwa Savage, named her as the Queen of Afrobeat. During a show televised on BBC, he said "Next up tonight on the coronation concert stage is the Queen of Afrobeats, make some noise for the amazing Tiwa Savage".

Though this comes as no surprise to many, this becomes the most popular and prestigious globally recognized stage and platform where the title has been conferred on the singer who performed Beyonce's 'Keys To The Kingdom' track which features Mr Eazi and herself.

ADVERTISEMENT