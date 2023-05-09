Tiwa Savage crowned Queen of Afrobeat at King Charles III's coronation concert (WATCH)

ADVERTISEMENT
Selorm Tali

The British Royal Kingdom has crowned Tiwa Savage as the Queen of Afrobeat as she performed at King Charles III's coronation concert.

Queen of Afrobeats: Tiwa Savage performs at King Charles III's coronation concert (WATCH)

The Nigerian songstress joined other globally renowned musicians like Lionel Richie, Katy Perry among others who thrilled over 20,000 fans who gathered at the East Lawn of Windsor Castle for a concert to mark King Charles III's coronation.

The coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as king and queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms, took place on 6 May 2023 at Westminster Abbey.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Buckingham Palace after the coronation, photographed by royal photographer Chris Jackson.Handout/Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Buckingham Palace
King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Buckingham Palace after the coronation, photographed by royal photographer Chris Jackson.Handout/Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Buckingham Palace Business Insider USA

The newly crowned King acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II.

An Anglican Holy Communion liturgy served as the centrepiece of the coronation ceremony. It highlighted Charles' dual roles as king in a spiritual and earthly sense by having him take an oath, receive holy oil sprinkling, and receive the coronation regalia.

The once-in-a-lifetime ceremony which calls for celebration saw Tiwa Savage also being unofficially crowned as the Queen of Afrobeat.

This came after the MC for the show, Hugh Bonneville who is a renowned British actor, whilst introducing Tiwa Savage, named her as the Queen of Afrobeat. During a show televised on BBC, he said "Next up tonight on the coronation concert stage is the Queen of Afrobeats, make some noise for the amazing Tiwa Savage".

Though this comes as no surprise to many, this becomes the most popular and prestigious globally recognized stage and platform where the title has been conferred on the singer who performed Beyonce's 'Keys To The Kingdom' track which features Mr Eazi and herself.

Sharing her excitement about the performance, she took to social media to say that "One day I will tell my son that this is “Tiwa Savage”. Watch the video below.

