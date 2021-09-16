Following their breakup, the ex-lovers have been at each other's throats on social media after the businessman accused the actress of cheating. Days later, old audio of Tonto Dikeh weeping and begging him was leaked online.

Pulse Nigeria

In a developing story, DailyTrust reports that the Tonto Dikeh has now petitioned the Nigerian police through her legal team to accuse Mr Kpokpogri of blackmail, extortion, and obtaining by false pretence.

Read the details of the petition below.

From sometime in June 2021, one Prince Kpokpogri Joseph started to court our client with a proposal to marry her. In the process, he would invite our client to his residence and sometimes, he came over to our client’s residence.

Unknown to our client, the said Joseph Kpokpogri (who our client later discovered to be a serial blackmailer) had other motives for courting our client.

Our client now has reasons and evidence to believe that Joseph Kpokpogri has planted Closed-Circuit Television cameras (CCTV Cameras) at private areas of his residence, and had stage-managed those visits with the aim of blackmailing our client.

She was surprised when sometime in August 2021, the suspect started demanding money from her and threatening to expose nude pictures and other such documents relating to her.

To actualise his demands, the said Kpokpogri started sending messages, documents, and files containing sensitive information and materials relating to our client to her phone while also releasing some to the public. Our client believes that some of those information were obtained either by wire-tapping her phone and/or through such other means without her authorisation.

The said Kpokpogri equally obtained the sum of eight million naira (8,000,000) from our client under false pretenses. However, he has paid back the sum of six million naira (6,000,000) but has refused, failed, and/or neglected to pay the sum of two million naira (2,000,000) outstanding. Our client’s Toyota Hilux van (2021 Model) bought in her name is also in the custody of Kpokpogri which he has refused to return despite several demands.