Audio of Tonto Dikeh weeping and begging her ex over cheating allegation leaks [LISTEN]

Tonto Dikeh was dating Prince Kpokpogri, a Nigerian businessman and politician. However, things turned sour for the couple after audio conversations of him talking about sleeping with other women leaked. In other parts of the audio, he also complained bitterly about Tonto, claiming that it’s difficult to deal with the actress because she smokes and drinks too much.

Tonto Dikeh and Prince Kpokpogri’s relationship breaks down Pulse Ghana

After the leaked conversation between Prince Kpokpogri and a female friend, it has been reported that his relationship with Tonto has broken down.

Prince later confirmed the split in an Instagram post but alleged that Tonto Dikeh has been cheating on him even their relationship didn’t reach 3 months. According to him, there is an audio of the actress begging him after being caught and he’ll release it.

Prince Kpokpogri confirms split from Tonto and accuses her of cheating Pulse Ghana