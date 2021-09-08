The Nollywood actress who dramatically ended her marriage to Olakunle Churchill in 2017, publicly introduced her new lover a few months ago but it has unfortunately ended in tears.
Audio of Tonto Dikeh weeping and begging her ex over cheating allegation leaks [LISTEN]
Tonto Dikeh has been hit with another relationship scandal.
Tonto Dikeh was dating Prince Kpokpogri, a Nigerian businessman and politician. However, things turned sour for the couple after audio conversations of him talking about sleeping with other women leaked. In other parts of the audio, he also complained bitterly about Tonto, claiming that it’s difficult to deal with the actress because she smokes and drinks too much.
After the leaked conversation between Prince Kpokpogri and a female friend, it has been reported that his relationship with Tonto has broken down.
Prince later confirmed the split in an Instagram post but alleged that Tonto Dikeh has been cheating on him even their relationship didn’t reach 3 months. According to him, there is an audio of the actress begging him after being caught and he’ll release it.
Few days after his post, the audio has been leaked online. In the audio below, Tonto could be heard weeping whilst begging Prince to take care of her son because she is already tired of life. However, according to him, the actress was blackmailing him with suicide to sustain their relationship. Hear more in the audio below.
