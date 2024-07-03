ADVERTISEMENT
Tracy Sarkcess shares past struggles, lists jobs she did to support herself in Germany

Dorcas Agambila

Tracy, the spouse of Sarkodie, has shared her journey before finding her footing.

Tracy Sarkcess
Tracy Sarkcess

She recounted her roles as a waitress, telephonist, and secretary, as well as working at a train station in Berlin, Germany, to make ends meet.

A video on Instagram highlighted Tracy’s diverse experiences, shaping her into a versatile individual.

Tracy Sarkcess looking beautiful on her wedding day
Tracy Sarkcess looking beautiful on her wedding day ece-auto-gen

“I’ve been a waiter, worked in customer service, as a telephonist, and as a secretary. These experiences have honed my skills, making me one of the most resourceful people you could encounter. If you need something, I can procure it. My past has equipped me with this ability,” she expressed.

Tracy also detailed her time in Germany, balancing work at a major train station with university studies.

Tracy Sarkcess
Tracy Sarkcess ece-auto-gen

“Starting university, I worked at Berlin’s main train station, selling magazines, travel essentials, and chargers. Students often get the least desirable shifts, but self-sufficiency left me no choice. Braving the cold, I’d work six to eight-hour shifts. Reflecting on the modest earnings, one wonders why endure such hardship. Yet, in those moments, survival is the sole focus,” Tracy shared.

Sarkodie, whose real name is Michael Owusu Addo, met his wife, Tracy Sarkcess, in 2006 when they were both attending the same high school, Tema Methodist Senior High School, in Tema, Ghana.

They became friends and started dating in 2009, after Sarkodie had already become a successful musician. The couple kept their relationship private for several years before going public in 2013.

In 2018, they got married in a private ceremony attended by family and close friends. They have since welcomed two children together, a daughter named Adalyn Owusu Addo (also known as Titi) and a son named Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jr.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

