Tracy Sarkcess breaks down at the funeral of Sarkodie's lawyer, Mama C (VIDEO)

The funeral of the late Cynthia Quarcoo Esq, famed as Sarkodie’s famed lawyer was held over the weekend.
Tracy Sarkcess and her husband, Sarkodie, had a hard time over the weekend as they jointly witnessed the funeral of the rapper's lawyer.
In a video that has been shared online, Sarkodie and Tracy who were spotted at the funeral could not hold back their tears during the funeral service.
In the video below as posted on X, Tracy could be seen wiping tears from her face and at some point, she could not hold it and had to sit down to pour her sad emotions out. "Sarkodie and wife Tracy in deep tears as they pay last respect to Mama Cee," the caption to the post said.
Mama C as affectionately called has been close to Sarkodie and his family. This has seen the rapper pouring out his tribute to her after her sudden demise.
The renowned lawyer owned CQ Legal, a boutique law firm based in Accra. Cynthia Quarcoo is also the founder of Africa 1 Media, a talent management and public relations firm that has worked with several Ghanaian musicians.
Cynthia is recognized as the first lawyer to establish a dedicated Entertainment, Sports and Media Practice within her law firm in Ghana and continues to represent creative and sporting talent in Ghana.
Outside the Entertainment and sports space, the now-late lawyer also acted as co-counsel for the Ministry of Finance on the successful 2021 $3 billion Government of Ghana (GOG) Sovereign Bond.
She is also on record to have acted as Co-counsel for the Ministry of Finance on the successful 2020 $3 billion Government of Ghana (GOG) Sovereign Bond.
