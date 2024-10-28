Tree-hugging record holder Abdul Hakim seeks blessings from Ghana’s Chief Imam

Abdul Hakim Awal, a journalist and Guinness World Record (GWR) holder for the longest continuous tree hug, recently presented his GWR certificate to Ghana's National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, during a formal meeting.
Seeking the Chief Imam's blessings, Hakim shared his aspirations and unveiled an environmentally conscious project inspired by his record-breaking achievement.
In honour of the 1,461 minutes he spent hugging a tree, Hakim committed to planting 1,461 trees every year, which happened to be the reason behind the record attempt.
Abdul Hakim: Ghanaian journalist sets world record for longest time hugging tree
Abdul Hakim Awal, a 23-year-old journalist from Kumasi, Ghana, has broken the world record for the longest time hugging a tree.
Abdul’s “tree-hug-a-thon” took place outside the Kumasi Cultural Centre, where he hugged a tree for an astonishing 24 hours and 21 minutes, surpassing the previous record of 16 hours set by Ugandan environmental activist Faith Patricia Ariokot earlier this year.
Abdul undertook this challenge to raise awareness about the importance of nature conservation in Ghana. As part of his record-setting effort, he pledged to plant a new tree for every minute he spent hugging the tree, resulting in 1,461 new trees being planted.
During the record attempt, Abdul was not allowed to take any breaks; he had to remain standing with his arms wrapped around the tree for the entire duration.
This record-setting feat marks the second tree-hugging world record set by a Ghanaian this year. Abdul follows in the footsteps of Abubakar Tahiru, a forestry student who set the record for the most trees hugged in one hour, with a total of 1,123. Meanwhile, a notable individual tree in France also earned a Guinness World Records title this year as the world’s tallest cork oak tree, standing at 21 metres (68.9 ft).