Roselyn Akosua Mantey unveils GWR certificate for Longest Makeup Marathon feat

After submitting the required evidence, 'Guinness World Records' verified and approved her achievement, confirming that Mantey had set a new record of 103 hours, 25 minutes, and 33 seconds, surpassing the previous record of just 24 hours.

At a media event on 23rd October 2024, Roselyn Akosua Mantey, a former winner of TV3’s Mentor, proudly displayed her certificate. She shared the various challenges she encountered while attempting to accomplish this feat, notably the difficulty in securing sponsorship for the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

She expressed her “heartfelt gratitude” to her team, sponsors, and supporters, acknowledging their contributions to her success.

With over eight years of experience in the makeup industry, Mantey's passion and dedication were key to this achievement, which has set a new standard and inspired many in her field.

During the certificate unveiling, she became emotional, reflecting on the difficulties she had faced, particularly in securing sponsorship. Despite these hurdles, she remained grateful for the support that helped bring her dream to life.

Her entry into Guinness World Records is not only a significant career milestone but also an inspiration to others in the beauty industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Background

Roselyn Akosua Mantey made history by breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest marathon of applying makeup by individuals.

The extraordinary feat began on Wednesday, April 3, and culminated on Sunday, April 7, 2024, marking an incredible five days of continuous makeup application.